Real estate employees surprise McAllen servers with combined $1,100 in tips

Two McAllen servers got an early Christmas surprise that left them speechless on Wednesday after receiving a combined $1,100 tip.

It's part of an initiative launched by a dozen Rio Grande Valley real estate employees.

At Koko's Café Uptown in McAllen, one table looked like a group of people were enjoying an ordinary lunch, but in reality their two servers were in for a big surprise.

"We're hopeful a little bit of holiday cheer will go a long way," Coldwell Banker Broker Daniel Galvan said.

Everyone at the table, including Galvan, is with the real estate firm Coldwell Banker. Each person pitched in $100 and after finishing their meal, they gave that money to their servers.

"This is to pay for the meal, and then we wanted to give this to you guys from all of us. We want to bless you guys for Christmas," Rebecca Vallejo, the director of residential division for Coldwell Banker La Mansion, told the servers.

Each server who waited their table received $550 in cash.

One of the servers, Adolfo Segura, says his heart is full, and the money couldn't come at a better time.

"It's something beautiful for the family for Christmas to spend it," Segura said.

"Don't forget the blessings you have and let's pay it forward to other people," Vallejo said.

