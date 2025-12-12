Weslaco Firefighters Union, city agree on pay raises, new shift schedule
The Weslaco's Firefighters Union and the city have reached an agreement on new job terms.
The agreement, signed on Thursday, includes pay raises and expands certification pay.
"This is something that gives them the opportunity to spend more time with their family, to get more rest. Of course, we make sure that they're taking care of their mental health," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.
Shift hours will also change temporarily.
Firefighters will no longer be working 24 hours on, 48 hours off. They will now be on the clock for 48 hours and have four days off before clocking back in.
"Studies show that a four-day break really helps us recover," Weslaco Firefighters Association President Carlos Hernandez said. "It's a trial period. It will be six months, and then it will be extended, and hopefully it gets fully adopted if everything goes well."
The agreement is good for three years.
