Real estate employees surprise two McAllen servers with $550 tip

It was an early Christmas surprise that left two servers nearly speechless, and it's part of an initiative launched by Rio Grande Valley real estate employees.

At Koko's Café Uptown in McAllen, one table looked like a group of people were enjoying an ordinary lunch, but in reality their two servers were in for a big surprise.

"We're hopeful a little bit of holiday cheer will go a long way," Coldwell Banker Broker Daniel Galvan said.

A little cheer with a big secret shared by a group of 12 who all have the same goal in mind, bring some joy to someone else.

"This is my first time doing this. I think they'll be a little bit surprised and probably happy," Galvan said.

Everyone at the table, including Galvan, is with the real estate firm Coldwell Banker. This is the first year they've done something like this.

For them the plan is simple, each person pitches in $100 and after finishing their meal they'll give that money to their servers.

"This is to pay for the meal, and then we wanted to give this to you guys from all of us. We want to bless you guys for Christmas," Coldwell Banker La Mansion Director of Residential Division Rebecca Vallejo said.

A total of $550 went to the two servers who waited their table.

One of the servers, Adolfo Segura, says his heart is full, and the money couldn't come at a better time.

"It's something beautiful for the family for Christmas to spend it," Segura said.

"Don't forget the blessings you have and let's pay it forward to other people," Vallejo said.

Watch the video above for the full story.