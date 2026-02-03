UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian

The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Houston Christian 74-57 on Monday night in Edinburg. The victory extends the Vaqueros winning streak to six games, the longest Division I conference winning streak in program history.

The 57 points allowed by the Vaqueros are the third lowest by a conference opponent this season, and all three of those defensive performances have come in the last four games.

"I think it really challenged our guys in different ways tonight and I was proud of them for the hot start," Vaqueros head coach Kahil Fennell said. "I think they came out with intent and purpose."

Five Vaqueros finished the game in double figures while Filip Brankovic led the way with 17 points.

The next game for the Vaqueros will be on the road against New Orleans on Saturday.