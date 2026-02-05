Harmony Science Academy Brownsville students prepare for Sombrero Fest performance

Young dancers across the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready to show off their footwork as they prepare to perform during Brownsville’s Sombrero Festival later this month.

Students at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville are spending their afternoons fine-tuning every move before hitting the stage at the festival.

“What I am most excited about is the people cheering us on and the clapping, and I like how they are smiling at us,” fourth grader Angelique Gonzalez said.

The dance team practices twice a week after school. They'll be dancing to a cumbia norteño mix by Los Trigillos, a performer at Sombrero Fest.

The group will sport white, green, and red outfits inspired by the festival's colors.

Sombrero Festival kicks off Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, with the students performing that same day.

