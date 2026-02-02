x

UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment

5 hours 57 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 11:51 AM February 02, 2026 in Sports

The University Interscholastic League unveiled the official realignment of schools for athletic and academic competition for the next two academic years on Monday.

RGV administrators convened at Region I in Edinburg to receive their packets and now know what districts their schools will be competing in for the next two academic years.

The realignment for football is:

31-6A: Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, Edinburg Vela, La Joya, Weslaco

32-6A: Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, PSJA, PSJA North, San Benito 

15-5A Division I: Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Rivera, CC Carroll, CC Flour Bluff, CC Veterans Memorial, Harlingen South, Weslaco East

16-5A Division I: Donna North, Palmview, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission, PSJA Memorial, Rio Grande City

15-5A Division II: Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Pace, Brownsville Porter, CC Ray, Donna, Gregory-Portland, Mercedes

16-5A Division II: Juarez-Lincoln, Laredo Cigarroa, Sharyland, Mission Veterans, PSJA Southwest, Roma, Sharyland Pioneer

16-4A Division I: Alice, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, Valley View, Zapata

16-4A Division II: CC London, Ingleside, Kingsville King, La Feria, Port Isabel, Grulla, Robstown, Rockport-Fulton

16-3A Division I: Bishop, Lyford, Progreso, Raymondville, Rio Hondo, San Diego, Santa Gertrudis 

16-3A Division II: Cotulla, Falfurrias, George West, Hebbronville, Odem, Santa Rosa

16-2A Division I: Banquete, Dilley, Freer, Monte Alto, Premont, Refugio, Skidmore-Tynan, Taft

16-2A Division II: Agua Dulce, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, La Villa, Riviera Kaufer, Santa Maria, Woodsboro

