San Benito fire damages two homes, displaces family of 5
A family of five is staying with relatives after a fire damaged their home in San Benito.
According to San Benito Fire Marshal Jorge Mata, the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the area of Otho and Bonham streets.
The fire began in a carport of an empty home and then spread to two other homes nearby, according to Mata. The home of the family was damaged and had to have the power disconnected.
Mata said no injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross has been notified to assist the family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
