Valley travelers react to TSA enforcing Real ID with fee

Travelers planning on flying soon need to make sure they have a Real ID; if not it will cost an extra $45.

Cindy Groeneweg is giving travelers a heads up as Real ID fees are now being enforced by the Transportation Security Administration.

Groeneweg renewed her driver’s license just 10 days ago, but it didn't arrive in time for her trip back to Minnesota from Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

"I was leaving to come down here, but I was afraid it wouldn’t arrive in time, so I just went ahead and did my driver’s license," Groeneweg said.

A Real ID is a federally compliant driver's license. They’re marked by a star in the upper right-hand corner of an ID. Travelers who don't have one face a $45 fee.

Exceptions include passports, which Groeneweg carried with her. That passport saved her a $45 fee she would’ve been required to pay.

"You almost have to if you need to get where you’re going. You have to pay it, even though it’s not a quick process online," Groeneweg said.

The fee can only be paid online and must be done before going through TSA. Once the fee is paid, you’ll be emailed a receipt from pay.gov; you’ll have to show that receipt to the TSA agent.

Signs have been posted at ticket counters at both Valley International Airport and McAllen International Airport warning travelers about the law.

The Real ID Act was signed into law in 2005, but just started being enforced recently. Some passengers were surprised.

"Oh my goodness, I don’t want that extra cost. Who does? $45 is enough to buy some kind of souvenir," Juan Vega said.

Vega doesn’t have a Real ID. He’s now planning to get one and a passport before traveling this summer with his wife.

"If it’s for security reasons and it helps protect us and other passengers, I guess it’s worth it, but it’s something we’ll have to get used to. When you travel, you’ve got to plan ahead, pack your bags and make sure you have your Real ID," Vega said.

