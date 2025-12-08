Early voting for Valley runoff elections ends Tuesday
The last day of early voting in the November runoff elections is Tuesday.
Two races in Hidalgo and Cameron County were left undecided.
The race for Edinburg Council member Place 2 was left undecided. The candidates include Jason De Leon, Moises Segovia, and Eddie Badillo.
The race for South Padre Island Council member Place 2 was also left undecided. The candidates include Aarin Hartwell, Kerry Schwartz, and Esteban Flores.
Polls in Hidalgo County close at 7 p.m. and polls in Cameron County close at 6 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 13.
