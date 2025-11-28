Friday, Nov. 28, 2025: Spotty sprinkles, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
City of McAllen to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony
-
Valley shoppers on the hunt for Black Friday deals
-
STHS staff in Edinburg work through Thanksgiving holiday
-
American Legion 101 Post in Pharr building new center
-
Valley non-profit helps families of crime victims find support during holiday season
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round