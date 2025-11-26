Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police officer cited after cyclist struck by patrol unit
-
McAllen Crime Stoppers hold annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway
-
Consumer Reports: How to get the best Black Friday steals
-
Weslaco city leaders approve creation of new police and fire substation
-
Valley non-profit looking for sponsors for teens in foster care
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round