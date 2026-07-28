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IDEA Public Schools giving out free backpacks in Palmview and Brownsville campuses

IDEA Public Schools giving out free backpacks in Palmview and Brownsville campuses
3 hours 47 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 3:59 PM July 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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