Raymondville leaders push to replace closed city pool with splash pad

Raymondville city leaders want to replace their city pool with a splash pad.

The pool has been closed for a year because of cracks in the foundation. The city held a public meeting on Monday to discuss the changes.

Mayor Gilberto Gonzales said the swap makes sense.

"More cities are going towards splash pads. It is more feasible to operate, and at the same time, it uses a lot less water, and it is something everybody needs to do," Gonzales said.

The city has applied for a $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to help pay for the project.