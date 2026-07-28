Donna man charged with using dead wife's social media to send intimate photos

A Donna man faces multiple charges after he used his dead wife's social media accounts to send intimate photos and harassing messages to family members, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Jose Luis Lara Jr., 52, was arrested on July 15, 2026, after investigators with the Donna Police Department say he accessed the Facebook and Instagram accounts of his wife, Belinda Benitez Lara, who died in August 2020.

According to court documents, Lara used Belinda's phone to log into her accounts and send messages to his stepdaughter and another relative.

Those messages included intimate photos of Belinda, sexually suggestive language, and references to an alleged extramarital affair, the complaint stated.

Investigators traced the account activity to an IP address linked to Lara's home at 2119 Avila St. in Donna.

During an interview on July 2, 2026, Lara waived his Miranda rights and admitted he was the one using Belinda's accounts.

Lara faces charges including online impersonation, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, computer security breach, and harassment.

Hidalgo County jail records show Lara is out on bond.