Cameron County approves $1.5 million drainage project for northern region

Cameron County commissioners recently approved the first phase of the Adams Garden Drainage Project, which could bring flood relief to more than 2,600 residents in northern Cameron County.

The project will cost more than $1.5 million and includes improvements to a pump station and drainage infrastructure.

The drainage system serves communities in northern Cameron County, including Santa Rosa, Harlingen and Combes.

"When the project is all completely done in the future, you're talking about now there being about 10 pumps — and this basically going up to 1,000 cubic feet per second of water that's going to be taken out of that area," Cameron County Director of Planning & Development David Tumlinson said.

Angelina Rodriguez has lived in the Santa Rosa area for 25 years. She said flooding has been a long-running problem.

She shared video of flooding from the March 2025 storms.

"For 25 years that I've been here, I had never seen it that bad," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the project is welcome news for her and surrounding communities.

"They can't come soon enough, and I'm thrilled about it," Rodriguez said.

The project is funded through a $1 million Texas General Land Office grant along with funding from Cameron County and Drainage District Six. The first phase is expected to begin in July and wrap up by January 2027, weather permitting.

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