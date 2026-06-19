Motorcyclist charged following deadly Mission crash

A Mission man is now jailed on multiple charges in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Apolonio Perez was charged on Monday with murder, intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest in connection with the May 3 crash.

According to previous reports, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the Frontage Road near Holland Avenue at around 4 a.m. when a motorcyclist, identified as Perez in a crash report obtained by Channel 5 News, collided with another motorcyclist while attempting to evade a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report did not identify the victim, and the Mission Police Department, which is investigating the crash, has not identified the victim despite numerous requests from Channel 5 News for additional information.

The report says a trooper was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Perez on the expressway. Perez exited the expressway at Inspiration Road and drove into oncoming traffic, causing the collision on the westbound Frontage Road.

When troopers arrived at the crash site, they found Perez with a broken arm and leg and “multiple wounds to his head.” Perez had to be restrained from moving.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond for Perez was set at $3.25 million, but court records filed on Thursday show he is requesting the bond amount be lowered. The filing described the bond amount as “excessive” and “oppressive” and a violation of Perez’s constitutional rights. A hearing on the bond reduction has not been set yet.