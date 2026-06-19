Dave Brown's wife joins the final day of a donor drive held in his memory
Friday is the last day to sign up for the organ donor registration drive outside Channel 5 News' Weslaco studios.
Texas Organ Sharing Alliance staff members are on site to help people register. The process takes just a few minutes.
The drive is held in memory of late Channel 5 News Sports Director Dave Brown, the face of Rio Grande Valley sports for more than 40 years, who was a kidney recipient.
Dave Brown's wife, Drue Brown, joined Channel 5 News for the effort.
Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance for an organ donation registration drive on Friday, June 19, at our Weslaco location to sign up more people to become organ donors.
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