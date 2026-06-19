McAllen open house seeks public input on downtown area

McAllen officials are inviting residents and business owners to share their ideas for the future of the city’s downtown area at a public open house.

The event is set for Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, located at 1200 Ash Ave. W.

Proposed recommendations include enhanced public spaces, family-friendly amenities, improved accessibility through potential street conversions and the development of a new downtown park, according to a news release.

Attendees can take part in interactive activities and feedback stations to share their input on those recommendations.

"It's super important as we get into the budget process that we understand what those priorities are and how we can best affect the improvement of the downtown area," McAllen District 5 Commissioner Michael Fallek said. "What we hope to end up with is really a mix of business and residential components downtown."

McAllen said public engagement is a critical part of the planning process, ensuring future investments support accessibility, economic vitality, quality of life and vibrant public spaces for residents and visitors alike.