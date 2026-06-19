Malnourished dogs rescued during Brownsville drug bust

Julio Cesar Lara. Photo credit: Cameron County sheriff's Office.

A 38-year-old man is jailed on multiple charges following a drug bust at a Brownsville home, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Julio Cesar Lara was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, and faces two additional counts of cruelty to animals after two malnourished dogs were found neglected during the investigation, according to a news release.

Lara’s arrest occurred following a Thursday drug bust at a home on the 2300 block of El Portal Street.

Authorities said 43 THC vape pens and 241 Xanax pills were found during the bust.

Investigators also located two dogs outside the residence who “did not have access to food or water and appeared to be malnourished and severely neglected,” the news release added. The animals were turned over to Brownsville Animal Control.

Bond for Lara was set at $70,000.