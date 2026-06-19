Privacy concerns raised after more license plate reader cameras pop up in Cameron County

Flock Safety cameras are popping up along highways and major roadways across the Rio Grande Valley. While law enforcement says they help track vehicles linked to crimes, some residents are raising questions about privacy.

If you've driven through Cameron County recently, there's a good chance you've passed one of these cameras without noticing.

The cameras are known as automated license plate readers or ALPRs. They capture a passing vehicle's license plate, make and model, along with the date and time.

One camera along Highway 107 in Combes is one of 10 installed by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office in May.

Harlingen resident Isaac Newman says he's seen them around.

"You've probably seen them driving around, driving off the expressway or going down any downtown parts," Newman said, adding that the technology concerns him.

"It is a camera system using some kind of AI. It has the capability to track down citizens, know their whereabouts, track vehicles," Newman said.

Newman says he understands the cameras help with investigations but worries about what happens if the technology gets hacked.

"There's a lot of buzz about AI and how it can turn really bad in the wrong hands," Newman said.

Newman also says a public map called "DeFlock" shows where Flock cameras across the Valley are located. It allows users to click on individual cameras to see what direction they are facing.

His concerns go beyond privacy. He also worries the technology could be used for immigration enforcement.

"I do think the big big concern is they're using this information to track down undocumented immigrants across the Valley," Newman said.

Channel 5 News took those concerns to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño, who said cameras are strategically placed across the county and hold information for 30 days.

"Every area that is selected is determined by my investigation team and patrol team of specific areas where we might be able to locate a vehicle involved in a crime," Treviño said.

Treviño says the cameras do not capture the individuals inside a vehicle.

"That's one thing we want people to understand, the camera does not capture the individuals in the vehicle," Treviño said.

Treviño added that the Flock system uses security measures designed to prevent hackers and that only authorized personnel can access the data.

"Other agencies such as San Benito, Brownsville PD, San Benito PD, Harlingen PD, they have this system so we share data with each other, it's called networking," Treviño said.

Treviño also addressed concerns about the cameras being used for immigration enforcement.

"This is not data that we collect to pass onto ICE or immigration, no, unless they're looking for a particular vehicle. They themselves also have cameras out there, but if a vehicle is part of a criminal investigation then by all means we will share it," Treviño said.

Newman says there's one thing that would ease concerns for residents.

"The thing that can put a lot of citizens to rest is just communicating with them, telling them and showing that they're not going to use it in a malicious way and making sure it's only used for active investigations," Newman said.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office says the cameras were installed in May 2026. The office does not yet have the number of cases the cameras have helped solve.

Watch the video above for the full story.