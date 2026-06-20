5-year-old child in critical condition following Alamo hit-and-run crash on the expressway; suspect in custody

Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez. Photo credit: Alamo Police Department

A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after being ejected from a vehicle as a result of a hit-and-run crash on the expressway involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Alamo Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez, was placed in custody on Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened Friday at around 6:16 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Tower Road. The 5-year-old child was ejected from a silver Dodge Durango and a passing nurse provided critical immediate first aid to the child, according to police.

The child sustained severe head trauma from the ejection.

Two adults and three other children in the vehicle were also hospitalized with various major injuries, including head and leg trauma.

“Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of a second vehicle described as a white tractor-trailer that fled the scene immediately following the collision,” police added.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a spokesperson for the Alamo Police Department said Ramirez was identified as the driver of the tractor-trailer and placed in custody. He will be arraigned on Saturday afternoon.

A portion of the expressway was temporarily closed because of the crash.