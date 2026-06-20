‘The right thing is not to kill them’: Combes nonprofit relocating bee hives following recent rains

Recent rainfall across the Rio Grande Valley is creating ideal conditions for honeybees, increasing the chances of swarming. One Brownsville homeowner found a large hive on his roof.

Tony Estrada noticed a colony of bees had moved into his home after heavy rains moved through the area. He decided to call a relocation expert instead of an exterminator.

"The right thing is not to kill them, not to exterminate them," Estrada said.

At first, Estrada said he was a little excited by the visitors.

"It's the first time we've ever had a big swarm. We've had wasps, which are different, but the bees, this is like a big colony that's moving through here," Estrada said.

Estrada came across the American Honey Bee Protection Agency out of Combes. The South Texas nonprofit is dedicated to protecting and relocating honeybees.

Walter Schumacher is the founder, and is also known as the bee czar.

"The more water that falls from the sky, the more honey that bees can produce. The more honey that bees can produce, the more bees the queen can make," founder Walter Schumacher said.

Schumacher explained that recent rainfall creates more flowers, more nectar, and more opportunities for bee colonies to grow.

"The bees will be doing swarm colonization for the next 30 days as long as the weather holds," Schumacher said.

Schumacher said heavy rainfall and the days that follow can disrupt hives.

"If there's a flood or something like that, then the hive would move and you might see them like probably what we have here," Schumacher said.

He also warned that more yard cleanup after rain means more chances of running into bees.

"Homeowners usually with their lawnmowers and their weed eaters will sometimes run into feral hives and they will act aggressively to the noises and vibrations of the machines," Schumacher said.

Schumacher says feral hives can be difficult to spot, but if homeowners find one, they should reach out to a relocation expert instead of an exterminator.

The removal at Estrada's home took a couple of hours on Friday. The bees were taken to Schumacher's property in Combes.

"We're very happy. We know that the bees are going to have a new home," Estrada said.

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