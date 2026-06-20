Outdoor workers in the Rio Grande Valley share how they handle the heat

Dangerously hot conditions are not stopping outdoor workers in the Rio Grande Valley from getting the job done.

A project on South Nebraska Avenue in San Juan is one of many places where workers are braving the heat and humidity.

Carlos Mariona has been cutting grass in the Valley for six years. He does it knowing he's helping people who would otherwise be doing what he considers hard work.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone to be working out here," Landscaper Carlos Mariona said.

Channel 5 News watched Mariona mow a lawn at a mechanic shop in Mercedes. Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation were in Weslaco cleaning out debris from this week's storm.

Zebedee Suarez is a heavy equipment operator with TxDOT. While drivers travel down the expressway, the crew picks up trash so drainage systems work during heavy rains.

"We're cleaning out inlets," TxDOT Heavy Equipment Operator Zebedee Suarez said. "The only way to maintain it is actually coming out here and physically coming out and removing debris."

Both Mariona and Suarez take steps to avoid heat exhaustion. Mariona said if he is not feeling well, he lets his client know he will push his work to the next day.

Suarez and his crew keep an eye on each other.

"If we notice distress from any of our coworkers, anything from feeling dizzy to faint, we try and keep the vehicle on just to put them in a cool area if that ever happens," Suarez said.

Both men said they take frequent water breaks and go inside their vehicles with air conditioning to avoid exhaustion.

Watch the video above for the full story.