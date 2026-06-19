Traffic at a standstill in Alamo following hit-and-run crash on the expressway

KRGV photo

Traffic is at a standstill on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Alamo following a hit-and-run crash, police said.

The KRGV traffic map shows a major traffic jam in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Val Verde and Tower roads.

A spokesperson for the Alamo Police Department said the traffic is due to a major accident from a hit-and-run crash, but additional information was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.