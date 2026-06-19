Traffic at a standstill in Alamo following hit-and-run crash on the expressway
Traffic is at a standstill on the westbound lanes of the expressway in Alamo following a hit-and-run crash, police said.
The KRGV traffic map shows a major traffic jam in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Val Verde and Tower roads.
A spokesperson for the Alamo Police Department said the traffic is due to a major accident from a hit-and-run crash, but additional information was not available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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