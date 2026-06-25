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McAllen Salvation Army unveils new mobile kitchen

McAllen Salvation Army unveils new mobile kitchen
7 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 1:20 PM June 25, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Salvation Army of McAllen has a new mobile kitchen built to feed thousands of people during emergencies.

The Emergency Disaster Services Feeding Unit can produce up to 10,000 meals during an emergency and will be used during disasters and as needed.

A $300,000 grant from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the unit possible.

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