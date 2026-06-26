Edinburg police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 43-year-old bicyclist.

Police responded to the 2000 block of North McColl Road at around 1 a.m. Friday, according to a news release. Investigators determined the bicyclist, David Moreno, was traveling southbound in the center turning lane when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

At around 5 a.m., the parents of four juveniles arrived at the Edinburg Police Department to report the accident, according to a news release. The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2014 Dodge Caravan.

The news release said the juveniles inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were 16 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.