Man charged in McAllen Freemason murder now linked in two lodge fires

The man accused in the murder of a McAllen Freemason now has a new trial and new charges filed against him.

According to Hidalgo County court documents, Julio Diaz is now officially connected to a February 2023 arson at the Weslaco Masonic Lodge.

Diaz now has a preferential trial date scheduled for August, meaning a judge is trying to move the trial to the front of the court's docket.

Diaz is charged with murder in connection with the death of Freemason member Robert Wise. He's also facing charges linked to a 2022 fire at the Masonic lodge in McAllen.

Diaz is set to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing in July.