Driver hospitalized with major injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Brownsville
A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville was hospitalized with major injuries, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson, Abril Luna.
Luna said the crash occurred Saturday around 9:47 p.m. at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Ruben Torres Boulevard and involved a black Buick and a white Jeep.
The driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was unconscious when police arrived, according to Luna. A child passenger in the Buick received minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
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