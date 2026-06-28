Driver hospitalized with major injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Brownsville

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brownsville was hospitalized with major injuries, according to Brownsville Police Department spokesperson, Abril Luna.

Luna said the crash occurred Saturday around 9:47 p.m. at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Ruben Torres Boulevard and involved a black Buick and a white Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was unconscious when police arrived, according to Luna. A child passenger in the Buick received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.