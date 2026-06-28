Pharr grocery store to close after nearly 100 years in business

A Rio Grande Valley staple is closing up shop.

M Rivas Supermarket in Pharr is planning to close its very last store after nearly 100 years in business.

Ana Beltran is a longtime customer at M Rivas.

"I would go to school and after school I would go by there and buy something that I needed, that was my ritual every day," Beltran said. "There were times when sometimes I didn't have enough but I would come and they would say let her take it, we know she will be back."

Like Beltran, many customers are sad to see their neighborhood store closing.

"What? No, because this is the only place we can come and it's not like H-E-B, like a lot of people, it's very family oriented, so I worked here for two years," customer Elizabeth Aguilar said.

For some, the store became more than a place to shop.

"Their mom, Mrs. Rivas, you know? She was like, she's my mom, you know? And Mr. Rivas, I miss Mr. Rivas," employee Mauro Palomino said.

This is Palomino's second stint as an employee. He was one of the first workers at the Pharr location back in 1983.

Now, he will be one of the last employees to see it close.

The Rivas family announced on social media that the store is expected to close by June 30. Though that could change depending on the amount of inventory still left.

"It's simply a matter of the business. You just can't compete with those huge stores anymore," Maria Rivas Castillo said.

For Maria and her family, the decision to close the book on the family's legacy didn't come easy.

"Their children were born and grew up in the stores. The business started with the eldest son, Luis Majin, then Fernando, and later Alonso, who is my husband. We started in 1963," Maria said.

Through the decades, the store has been a witness to Valley history, including the 1971 Pharr riot.

"Someone threw a grenade right in front of our store. People wanted to support us because, I didn't want to say it, but I'm going to, American stores didn't want Mexicans there," Maria said.

Customers say what they'll miss the most is the sense of family and community the store created. Many have stopped by in person to thank the owners for decades of service.

"But they're leaving a legacy, that's the most important part and I, myself, I'm 75 years old and I remember growing up in my teens with Rivas and they're still here, they're still here," Beltran said.

After nearly a century of serving generations of families, M Rivas Supermarket may be closing but the store's legacy will live on.

Watch the video above for the full story.