Valley nun released after being detained by ICE while heading to Sunday Mass

Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

A Rio Grande Valley nun has been released after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sister Letty was on her way to Sunday Mass when she was detained by ICE.

A short while later, Valley representatives Monica De La Cruz and Henry Cuellar announced Sister Letty has been released and on her way home.

"I’m pleased to announce that Sister Letty will be coming home. My office worked closely with the Department of Homeland Security, and I’m grateful they acted to resolve this quickly," De La Cruz said in a Facebook post.

"After communicating with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, I’m pleased to share that Sister Letty is on her way home. The order has been given for her to be released today instead of tomorrow, and she’ll be home tonight. My office stayed engaged with the Department of Homeland Security throughout this process, and I appreciate everyone who helped make this possible," Cuellar said in a post on X.

It is unknown at this time why Sister Letty was detained by ICE.