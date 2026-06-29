Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after elderly man found dead from multiple stab wounds
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is investigating after an elderly man was found dead with multiple stab wounds.
According to the Brownsville Fire Department, Rancho Viejo police responded to a home on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Avenida Zapata. Officers found the victim lying outside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
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