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Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after elderly man found dead from multiple stab wounds

Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after elderly man found dead from multiple stab wounds
3 hours 9 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 9:54 AM June 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Rancho Viejo Police Department is investigating after an elderly man was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

According to the Brownsville Fire Department, Rancho Viejo police responded to a home on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Avenida Zapata. Officers found the victim lying outside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

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