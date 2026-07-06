Vendor applications open for McAllen's Christmas in July event
Click here for more details on the Christmas in July Market.
To apply to be a vendor, call the McAllen Chamber of Commerce at 956-682-2871, or email nsantana@visitmcallen.com
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