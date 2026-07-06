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Vendor applications open for McAllen's Christmas in July event

Vendor applications open for McAllen's Christmas in July event
2 hours 32 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, July 06 2026 Jul 6, 2026 July 06, 2026 6:41 PM July 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Click here for more details on the Christmas in July Market.

To apply to be a vendor, call the McAllen Chamber of Commerce at 956-682-2871, or email nsantana@visitmcallen.com

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