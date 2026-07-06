McAllen domestic violence shelter receives state funds to replace security system

KRGV file photo.

The Texas Council on Family Violence is giving more than $334,000 to 13 domestic violence agencies across Texas, including one in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Women Together Foundation Inc. in McAllen is receiving $4,500 to replace its outdated security camera system at the McAllen Satellite Outreach Center, according to a Texas Council on Family Violence spokesperson.

The center provides domestic violence and sexual assault services, transportation to the shelter, and crisis intervention programs.

The upgraded security system will enhance the safety of clients and staff, protect the facility from vandalism and theft, and help ensure uninterrupted access to critical services for survivors, according to the spokesperson.

The Texas Council on Family Violence announced the 2026 Swalm Grants on June 26. The funds are designed to meet the immediate needs of domestic violence survivors.

The grants cover operations that government funds typically do not, allowing agencies to address a variety of needs.