Back-to-school fair in Mission to offer free school supplies, health screenings

Flyer courtesy of Hidalgo County Precinct 3.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health Plan are hosting a free back-to-school fair in Mission.

Families will be able to get free school supplies, while supplies last, immunizations, health screenings, healthcare application assistance, free haircuts, community resources, and family-friendly activities.

Students must be present to receive services and supplies.

The event is scheduled for July 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 300 South Inspiration Road.

For more information, contact the Precinct 3 Community Outreach Division at 956-205-7002 or email crc3@co.hidalgo.tx.us.