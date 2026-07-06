Back-to-school fair in Mission to offer free school supplies, health screenings
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Health Plan are hosting a free back-to-school fair in Mission.
Families will be able to get free school supplies, while supplies last, immunizations, health screenings, healthcare application assistance, free haircuts, community resources, and family-friendly activities.
Students must be present to receive services and supplies.
The event is scheduled for July 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 300 South Inspiration Road.
For more information, contact the Precinct 3 Community Outreach Division at 956-205-7002 or email crc3@co.hidalgo.tx.us.
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