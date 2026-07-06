Judge denies bail for Alton triple murder suspect, cites possible flight risk

A judge has denied bond to the man accused of killing his parents and grandmother in Alton.

A bond hearing was held on Monday for Gaurav Chopra. His attorneys argued that he is being illegally detained in jail without probable cause.

Chopra was initially given no bond on the capital murder and attempted capital murder charges. His attorneys filed a motion to have a reasonable bail set.

A judge denied the motion. The judge said Chopra was a possible flight risk after he was found with $12,666 at the time of his arrest.

During the hearing, two witnesses took the stand, Alton Police Department Sgt. Osvaldo Zamora and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Specialist Eduardo Aleman.

Zamora gave an account of the vehicle pursuit that occurred following the shooting. He said he was on the lookout for a white Lexus passenger vehicle.

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According to dashcam footage, a white Lexus was seen leaving the subdivision, where the shooting took place at which time Zamora said he activated his police lights to initiate a traffic stop.

Zamora said the vehicle came to a rolling stop. He did not approach the vehicle and instead gave verbal commands, but the suspect was not responding.

A vehicle pursuit began with Zamora saying both vehicles were traveling at 100 mph.

Dashcam footage presented during the hearing shows the suspect vehicle hitting a power line and crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized.

Aleman said he obtained a search warrant on the Lexus and found $12,666 as well as a weapon underneath the front passenger seat.

The defense argued there was no testimony that proved Chopra is a danger to others, and the only thing proven is that he evaded arrest. They also argued there is no evidence he is associated with the triple murder.

The defense did not have a bond recommendation during the hearing but did request the judge set house arrest for Chopra.

A judge has denied issuing a bond for Chopra stating he is a possible flight risk due to his evading arrest and also because of the large sum of money that was found in the vehicle.

The defense does have the option to submit a court of appeals filing.