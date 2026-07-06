Valley fire departments respond to 10-vehicle junkyard fire near Edinburg

Several Rio Grande Valley fire departments responded to 10 vehicles on fire at a junkyard near Edinburg.

According to a city of Edinburg spokesperson, reports of the fire came in at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the 7300 block of East Owassa Road. Occupants were working on a vehicle in the junkyard when it caught fire and spread to surrounding vehicles.

The Edinburg Fire Department, Alamo Fire Department, San Juan Fire Department, Pharr Fire Department, and Donna Fire Department responded to the fire.

The fire was contained to the property. No structures were involved and no injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

The Hidalgo County Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.