Texas offering free online screwworm inspector certification to protect livestock industry
Texas is looking for people to help inspect animals for screwworm infections, and the certification to do so is free and available online.
The state wants more inspectors to help keep livestock moving and commerce running as normally as possible.
"The main reason for them is to help move animals outside of the infested zone so we can keep commerce as regular as we possibly can," Daniel Hale, the associate director of agriculture and natural resources at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said.
So far, 32 known screwworm infections have been confirmed in the United States. All but one have been in Texas.
Because the health of the cattle industry directly impacts beef prices, officials are working urgently to keep livestock safe and moving.
Those eligible for the certification include sale barn employees, veterinarians, and volunteers with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
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