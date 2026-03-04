Lopez and Campos in the lead in Democratic and GOP primary elections for Cameron County commissioner
Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez was the top vote-getter in the Democratic primary for his seat, while small business owner Jonathan Campos beat his opponent for the Republican nomination for the same seat.
However, the Democratic primary may head to a runoff as Lopez didn’t cross the 50% threshold, unofficial voting results from the county show.
All voting results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.
Lopez received 4,316 votes, or nearly 41%
Joseph L. Lucio, an employee with the Department of State Health Services, received the second most amount of votes with 3,370, or more than 31%.
Campos received 1,794 votes, or more than 66%. His challenger, former county employee Barbie Lopez, received 913 votes.
