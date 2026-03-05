Tejano singer Bobby Pulido wins Democratic nomination for District 15 race, unofficial election results show

Tejano singer Bobby Pulido has won the Democratic nomination for Texas's 15th congressional district, unofficial election results show.

Pulido ran against emergency room physician Dr. Ada Cuellar.

Preliminary election results show Pulido obtained 36,820, or more than 67% of the votes. Cuellar had 17,698 or more than 32%.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against incumbent Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, who is running unopposed, in November.

