TSC students assist Valley residents file tax returns for free
Texas Southmost College students are helping residents in the Rio Grande Valley file their tax returns for free.
Students from the Accounting Technology Program are getting a chance to help themselves and the community by volunteering their time as tax preparers, according to a news release.
The news release said students are taking part in TSC's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The program assists people earning less than $67,000 annually by helping them file their taxes for free.
"All of our volunteers are certified through the IRS VITA certification program," TSC Accounting Technology Program Coordinator Maggie Solis said. "From tax preparers to people doing quality review. This impacts because it’s a win-win situation for my students in the accounting technology program. They’re getting real world experience and dealing with customer service doing the tax preparation. They get to learn more than the usual."
Students can also assist with other services to help community members file their returns.
"If someone is needing an ITIN number, which is an identification number just for the purpose of doing tax returns, we also do those here for free." Solis said.
The TSC VITA program will offer its services Monday through Saturday until April 15 at the ITEC Center, located on 301 Mexico Blvd in Brownsville.
For more information on what documentation is needed to sign up for the program, click here.
