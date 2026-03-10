New Hidalgo County motorcycle patrol unit aims to tackle traffic, street racing

The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable's Office has a new tool to keep roads safe.

A new motorcycle patrol unit will better navigate congested roads.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable Atanacio J.R. Gaitan recently added two motorcycles to his fleet. He says the bikes will help his deputies better tackle street racing and problem areas that include FM 107, Monte Cristo Road, and Expressway 281.

"Our county is growing, the traffic is horrendous out there, especially in the school zones," Gaitan said.

Gaitan says they'll be better able to control congestion around schools like Edinburg North High School and Robert Vela High School.

His deputies cover north McAllen, areas north of Donna, and Edinburg. Both bikes cost $300,000 and were paid for using money raised from selling seized vehicles.

Watch the video above for the full story.