Game of the Week: Donna North Chiefs vs. Brownsville Porter Cowboys

29 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, September 09 2022 Sep 9, 2022 September 09, 2022 8:32 AM September 09, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

It's week three of the Texas high school football season.

The Channel 5 Sports Game of the Week is Donna North hosting the Brownsville Porter Cowboys.

Both programs have a 2-0 record.

Channel 5 Sports Reporter Bella Michaels gives a preview of the Chiefs vs. Cowboys.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

