June 1, 2021: First day of hurricane season off to a wet start

The first day of hurricane season is off to a wet start.

While the Gulf and Atlantic are quiet and looking to stay that way for the next five days, a squall line (line of showers and storms) has made it's way into the Valley.

Don't forget to tune into Channel 5 News at 6:30 p.m. for our hurricane special Facing the Fury.

The rain from this line shouldn't be on the severe side, but if a pocket of heavy rainfall stays over you for a while, we could experience some minor street flooding.

The is associated with a late season (very late season) cold front, so expect the rain chance to stick around for the rest of the day.

Here's the outlook from the National Weather Service for the Atlantic Hurricane Season:



• 13-20 names storms (winds of 39 mph or higher)

13-20 names storms (winds of 39 mph or higher) • 6-10 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher)

6-10 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) • 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher)

Colorado State University also puts out their own forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Below is their forecast for 2021:

• Named Storms 17 (winds of 39 mph or higher)

Named Storms 17 (winds of 39 mph or higher) • Hurricanes 8 (winds of 74 mph or higher)

Hurricanes 8 (winds of 74 mph or higher) • Major Hurricanes 4 (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher)

Below are the average storms based on data from 1981-2010:

• Named Storms 12

Named Storms 12 • Hurricanes 6

Hurricanes 6 • Major Hurricanes 3

Overall an active season is in the forecast for the 2021 season.