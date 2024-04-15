Noticias RGV recibe premios en la ceremonia de 'Texas Association Of Broadcasters'
Este sábado 13 de abril se realizó la ceremonia de premiación de 'Texas Association Of Broadcasters', donde parte del equipo de Noticias RGV fue galardonado en diferentes áreas.
Juan Camilo Barragán obtuvo un premio a un reportaje en conjunto con el fotorreportero Israel Almeida.
La estación de Noticias RGV ganó un premio por la excelencia y nuestro equipo de fotorreporteros ganaron en la categoría a nivel estaciones.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Doctors turn tumor cells against cancer cells
-
TXDOT holding first public meeting on road expansion project in San Juan
-
Resources available to help Valley residents file their taxes as deadline approaches
-
Willacy County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for vehicle theft out of Houston
-
Photographer's Perspective: Conducting live weather at the NTWC
Sports Video
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington