Noticias RGV recibe premios en la ceremonia de 'Texas Association Of Broadcasters'

April 15, 2024

Este sábado 13 de abril se realizó la ceremonia de premiación de 'Texas Association Of Broadcasters', donde parte del equipo de Noticias RGV fue galardonado en diferentes áreas. 

Juan Camilo Barragán obtuvo un premio a un reportaje en conjunto con el fotorreportero Israel Almeida.

La estación de Noticias RGV ganó un premio por la excelencia y nuestro equipo de fotorreporteros ganaron en la categoría a nivel estaciones.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

