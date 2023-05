UTRGV Ready For WAC Tourney Opener vs UT-Arlington

MESA - The UTRGV Baseball Team will be the 7th seed in the Western Athletic Tournament baseball tournament that begins Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona.

The Vaqueros will take on 6th seeded UTA Arlington in the first round as they send 9 game winner Angelo Cabral to the mound to face off against Mavericks starter Gabe Starks.

The winner of Tuesday's game will advance and face either top seed Grand Canyon or 2nd seed Sam Houston.