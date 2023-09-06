x

Experts: National Grain Prices Weak

WESLACO – Agricultural experts in the Rio Grande Valley are calling national grain prices weak.

Brad Cowan with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says low grain prices are due to a strong corn crop across the U.S.

He says even though grain sorghum prices are taking a back seat to corn right now, it’s a crop that is still valued.

“There’ll be more corn planted now that we got a little bit of rain recently,” he explains. “There’ll be some sesame planted, but we need sorghum. It’s a super rotation for a lot of our crops and there’ll still be a lot of grain sorghum planted.”

Cowan says Valley growers looking ahead to the summer harvest are planting those crops now.

5 years ago Tuesday, January 30 2018 Jan 30, 2018 Tuesday, January 30, 2018 4:05:15 PM CST January 30, 2018
