Experts: National Grain Prices Weak
WESLACO – Agricultural experts in the Rio Grande Valley are calling national grain prices weak.
Brad Cowan with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says low grain prices are due to a strong corn crop across the U.S.
He says even though grain sorghum prices are taking a back seat to corn right now, it’s a crop that is still valued.
“There’ll be more corn planted now that we got a little bit of rain recently,” he explains. “There’ll be some sesame planted, but we need sorghum. It’s a super rotation for a lot of our crops and there’ll still be a lot of grain sorghum planted.”
Cowan says Valley growers looking ahead to the summer harvest are planting those crops now.
