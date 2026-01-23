x

UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns

By: KJ Doyle

The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that their meet at North Texas for this coming weekend has been canceled.

The UTRGV athletic department cited "inclement weather" as the reason for the decision to cancel the meet.

Current weather forecasts for the Denton, Texas area call for temperatures approaching the low 20s with icy conditions during the day and the potential for snow into the night.

The next meet for the team will start on January 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

