UTRGV swim meet in North Texas cancelled due to icy weather concerns
Related Story
The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that their meet at North Texas for this coming weekend has been canceled.
The UTRGV athletic department cited "inclement weather" as the reason for the decision to cancel the meet.
Current weather forecasts for the Denton, Texas area call for temperatures approaching the low 20s with icy conditions during the day and the potential for snow into the night.
The next meet for the team will start on January 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
News
The UTRGV swimming and diving team announced that their meet at North Texas for this coming weekend has been canceled.... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley pet owners urged to provide adequate shelter to outdoor...
-
Trial date set for daycare worker charged in death of Brownsville boy
-
Man dies following Harlingen motorcycle crash
-
Alton Police Department offering free gun locks to the public
-
New website helping Alamo residents apply for building permits
Sports Video
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix
-
Dallas Cowboys hire Christian Parker as new defensive coordinator
-
Valley View vs. Hidalgo boys soccer preview
-
UTRGV Men's basketball prepares for roadtrip to Houston
-
Playmaker: Gael Silva serves as ultimate triple threat for Lyford