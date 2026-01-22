La Joya ISD approves consolidation plan that affects 5 campuses

La Joya ISD School Board Trustees approved on Wednesday a consolidation plan that would permanently close four campuses and repurpose another one.

The consolidation plan was approved unanimously.

The district announced the consolidation plan in November 2025 to address a loss of 8,000 students over the last 10 years, leaving elementary campuses with as few as 200 to 400 students when they were built for double that amount.

Under the consolidation plan, Benavides, Peña, and Leo elementary schools — along with Ann Richards Middle School — will close.

J.D. Salinas Middle School will be repurposed into a district-wide career and technical education school as part of the consolidation.

During the meeting, the district addressed concerns brought on by parents about possible overcrowding at the campuses receiving the students.

The district stated that these changes will not only save over $27 million, but will also move students from lower-rated campuses to higher-rated schools.

Staff at the affected campuses will need to reapply for their positions starting in spring 2026.

The changes will go into effect in the next school year.

Watch the video above for the full story.