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Phone evidence, claims of 'black magic' presented as state rests in McAllen murder trial
The state rested its case Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a Freemason outside a McAllen Masonic lodge. Jurors heard...
Valley football teams adjust schedules as UIL heat safety rules take effect
Valley football teams are hitting the practice field...
'What did I do wrong?': Cameron County deputies turn traffic stops into back-to-school giveaway
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office turned...
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Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026: Hot and muggy with highs approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in 90s
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Monday, Aug. 3, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
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Sit-down interview with UTRGV wide receiver Tavian Cord
Channel 5 sat down with UTRGV wide receiver Tavian Cord to discuss his hopes for the upcoming season, what he learned from last season, and what...
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Port Isabel Tarpons
A lot is changing for the Port Isabel...
Two-a-Day Tour 2026: Raymondville Bearkats
Raymondville football is heading into year two under...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026
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