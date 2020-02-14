5 on 5: January 21st
WESLACO - Tonight's 5 on 5 highlights consist of four contests.
Brownsville Porter visiting Donna for district 32-5A. The Cowboys getting the win in overtime fashion, 44-38.
Palmview on the road at Sharyland for district district 31-5A. Lobos coming out on top, 58-52.
Pioneer hosting PSJA Southwest for another district 31-5A match-up. Diamondbacks for the win, 76-37.
Rowe welcoming La Joya in district 30-6A. Warriors getting it done, 58-40.
