5 on 5: January 21st

WESLACO - Tonight's 5 on 5 highlights consist of four contests.

Brownsville Porter visiting Donna for district 32-5A. The Cowboys getting the win in overtime fashion, 44-38.

Palmview on the road at Sharyland for district district 31-5A. Lobos coming out on top, 58-52.

Pioneer hosting PSJA Southwest for another district 31-5A match-up. Diamondbacks for the win, 76-37.

Rowe welcoming La Joya in district 30-6A. Warriors getting it done, 58-40.